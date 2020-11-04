VEREIT (VER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect VEREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

