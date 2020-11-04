VEREIT (VER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect VEREIT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VEREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

