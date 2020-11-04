Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

