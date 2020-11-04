Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison Acquires 666 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $13,473.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veritex by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

