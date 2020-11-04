Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

