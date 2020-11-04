Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.44 on Monday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $242,373. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veritex by 75.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

