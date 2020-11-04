Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

VRTV opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $248.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veritiv by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

