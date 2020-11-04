Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

VRTX opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.11 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

