VIA optronics AG’s (NASDAQ:VIAO) Quiet Period To Expire on November 4th

VIA optronics’ (NASDAQ:VIAO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. VIA optronics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VIA optronics in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

VIA optronics stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. VIA optronics has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $12.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIA optronics stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics AG (NASDAQ:VIAO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. VIA optronics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VIA optronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

