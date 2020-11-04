Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.14-0.16 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.14-$0.16 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIAV opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

