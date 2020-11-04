VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €91.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been given a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.88 ($103.38).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €72.34 ($85.11) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €72.95 and a 200 day moving average of €77.96. VINCI SA has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

About VINCI SA (DG.PA)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.