Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Investec downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.