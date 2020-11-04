Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.