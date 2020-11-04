Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

V stock opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

