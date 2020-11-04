Visa (V) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

11/2/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $217.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $212.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $233.00.

10/26/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2020 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.09. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Visa by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.