Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.70 -$155.08 million $0.24 87.63 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 330.11 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -21.41

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Risk and Volatility

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products. This segment also provides tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; outdoor cooking products, such as grills, cookware, and camp stoves; golf products comprising laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through website. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.