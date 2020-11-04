Visteon Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Visteon in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $92.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $97.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Visteon by 55.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $7,095,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $6,584,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.