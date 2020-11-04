VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.