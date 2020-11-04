Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($67.06) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

VNA stock opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.38.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.