Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Get Vonovia SE (VNA.F) alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Wednesday. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.38.

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.