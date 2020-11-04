W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.53 on December 1st

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 1.53 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $371.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $392.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

