Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

