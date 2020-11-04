Warburg Research Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €27.76 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market cap of $884.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.23.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

