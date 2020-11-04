Warburg Research Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.64 ($91.35).

FRA ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €80.59 and a 200 day moving average of €65.55. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

