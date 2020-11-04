Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) Receives $33.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $26.65 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

