Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of July 28, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,861 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.