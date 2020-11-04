Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.37.

W stock opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.78. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

