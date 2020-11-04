Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.37.

NYSE:W opened at $274.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock worth $178,294,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

