WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

