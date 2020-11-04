Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC grew its holdings in Visa by 42.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 236,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 73.9% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $365.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average of $194.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

