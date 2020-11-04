Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 1,355 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 301.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 22.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

