Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,061 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

