Wedbush Comments on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HTGC. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,348.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 126,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

