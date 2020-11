Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/29/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/23/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/23/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/25/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2020 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/18/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

