Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WELL opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

