WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

