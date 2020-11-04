Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 27th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of WAL opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

