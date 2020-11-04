Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 66,654 Shares

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $325,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,042,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter worth $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 248.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,706 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

