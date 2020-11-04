Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

