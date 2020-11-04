Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,718 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

NYSE V opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

