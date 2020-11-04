Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 34,360 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1,492.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

