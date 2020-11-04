Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 964 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

