Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

