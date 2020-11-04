Whittier Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF opened at $142.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $191.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

