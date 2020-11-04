Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,494 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,760 shares of company stock valued at $43,586,722. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

