Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.