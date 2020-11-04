Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

