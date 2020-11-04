Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,984.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

