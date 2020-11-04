Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Synovus Financial worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 744,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 433,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

