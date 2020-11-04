Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

